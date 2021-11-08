SARM to hold Midterm convention virtually this week

The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM ) will be holding their Midterm Convention virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

According to a release from the organization this week throughout September, SARM monitored Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 situation.

“Considering the escalating numbers and increasing strain on our healthcare system, it became clear that hosting 1000 plus delegates at an “in-person” Midterm Convention was not a wise approach. SARM is committed to keeping everyone involved with our convention safe, as well as doing everything we can to ease the strain on our healthcare system,’ the release stated.

With these commitments in mind, the SARM Board of Directors decided to move the 2021 Midterm Convention to a virtual format.

Traditionally the Midterm Convention is a working convention where delegates participate in a variety of workshops and learning opportunities.

This virtual Midterm Convention will continue to provide delegates with a variety of learning opportunities through the Midterm Convention webinar series taking place throughout the month of November. Our virtual programming will kick off on Tuesday Nov. 9, at 9 a.m., with the Opening Ceremonies, followed by the main plenary session. That morning, President Ray Orb will open the session with the President’s Address at 9:15 a.m.

Immediately following, the Honourable Don McMorris, Minister of Government Relations, and Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, Commanding Officer for F Division RCMP will bring greetings to delegates at 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. respectively.

To conclude the Nov. 9 session, SARM members will debate and vote on resolutions at 10 a.m. In addition to the Nov. 9 plenary session, delegates will have the opportunity to attend a variety of webinars related to mental health, tendering and procurement, governance, civic addressing, municipal safety manuals, and fire bans / emergency preparedness.