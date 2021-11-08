Hospitalizations continue downward slide as new cases also drop

The North Central region seems to be looking at the end of the fourth wave of COVID-19 as active case counts and hospitalizations continue to drop.

On Monday, Nov. 8 seven new cases were reported in the region, a reduction of 24 from the previous day. While three more people were hospitalized after catching the virus, the total in hospital sits at 19, a significant decrease from 33 one month ago. Of those, six are in ICU.

Provincially, there were 191 people in the hospital suffering from effects of the virus with 51 people in ICU.

Of the 191 patients, 128 were not fully vaccinated.

Along with people hospitalized in Saskatchewan, 18 residents remain in out of province ICUS.

No new cases were added to the death toll in the region since Nov. 7.

Provincially, one new death was reported and 100 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 78,824 reported cases.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (1), Far North East (2), North West (9), North Central (7), North East (1), Saskatoon (12), Central West (1), Central East (19), Regina (20), South West (4), South Central (14) and South East (9) zones and one (1) new case has pending residence information.

Four cases with pending residence information were assigned to the North West (from September 21 (1), September 23 (1), October 28 (1)), and Saskatoon (from October 20 (1)) zones.

Of the 78,824 cases:

-19,272 cases are from the North area (8,563 North West, 7,907 North Central, 2,802 North East)

-18,947 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-15,497 cases are from the Regina area

-9,646 cases are from the South area (2,120 South West, 2,872 South Central, 4,654 South East)

-9,203 cases are from the Far North area (4,311 Far North West, 541 Far North Central, 4,351 Far North East)

-5,691 cases are from the Central area (1,402 Central West, 4,289 Central East)

568 cases have pending residence information

-1,527 cases are considered active and 76,424 cases are considered recovered.

Almost one-third (29.0%) of new cases are in the age category of 11 years or under.

Almost one-half (45.1%) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 12 years and older) were fully vaccinated.

873 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died with a case fatality rate of 1.1%.

1,241,642 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of November 4, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 1,044,786 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 1,228,241 tests performed per million population.

As of today, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 149 (12.3 new cases per 100,000).