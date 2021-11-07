Province reports 157 new COVID cases, 231 recoveries, and 6 deaths in Sunday update

Health officials reported six new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, including one in North Central, along with 157 new cases, and 231 new recoveries.

The Central East Zone reported the most deaths with two. The Saskatoon, Regina, and South East zones reported one each. A total of 872 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

There are 191 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 129 of which were not fully vaccinated. There are 47 COVID patients in Saskatchewan intensive care units. Saskatchewan also has 18 patients in ICUs outside the province.

The Saskatoon Zone reported the highest number of new cases on Sunday with 32, followed by North Central with 31, and the Regina Zone with 29.

Prince Albert reported 15 of North Central’s 31 new cases. North Central Zone 1 reported 14, and Zone 3 reported two. There are now 62 active cases in Prince Albert, 77 in Zone 1, and 35 in Zone 3.

The North East Zone reported four new cases, five recoveries, and no deaths. There are now 43 active cases in the region.

The Far North West reported one new case. That was the only new case in the entire far north. There are now 72 active cases in the Far North West, 46 in the Far North East, and none in Far North Central.

There are now 1,665 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan. The Saskatoon Zone has the highest number with 357, followed by the Regina Zone with 322, and the Central East Zone with 228.

Healthcare workers have administered 2,820 new vaccine doses, 710 of which were first doses.