RCMP issue warrant for Willow Creek Healing Lodge escapee

RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 34-year-old man who escaped Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum security federal facility for men located near Duck Lake.

Correctional Service of Canada staff discovered Norman Cardinal was missing during the 5 p.m. count on Nov. 4. They immediately contacted RCMP, who issued a warrant for his arrest.

Cardinal has brown hair and brown eyes. He is serving a two-year, two-month sentence for multiple offences.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.