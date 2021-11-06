CF-18 Hornet to fly over Beardy’s and Okemasis in honour of Indigenous veterans

One of Canada’s CF-18 Hornet fighter jets will play over Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation in honour of Indigenous veterans.

The community plans to hold their National Indigenous Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 8, with the RCMP fighter jet scheduled to fly by at around 11 a.m.

Typically, RCAF fighters only fly past communities on request. RCAF public affairs officer David Lavallee said they carefully consider each application before committing to a fly over.

“We support where we can and where appropriate,” Lavallee explained during an interview on Friday. “Certainly, a commemoration for National Indigenous Veterans Day is something that we’re more than happy to support.”

Lavallee said Indigenous people have played significant roles in all aspects of the Canadian Forces, citing Sgt. Tommy Prince of the Canadian Army as just one example. The RCAF, he explained, is always happy to honour that legacy.

“They played an important role and made important contributions, and it’s important that we acknowledge that,” he said. “This is a way where we can do that, and we’re certainly happy to (offer) support.”

The CF-18 will fly over the event at no lower than 500 ft above the highest obstacle on its route. The events are carefully planned, coordinated and controlled for public safety reasons, and can be cancelled due to bad weather or poor flying conditions.

Beardy’s Chief and Council have officially declared Nov. 8-11 as Veterans Week in the community. Events include a wreath laying ceremony and veterans fundraising dinner on Nov. 8, a veterans virtual round table discussion on Nov. 9, a virtual Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 10, and a Pipe Ceremony and in-person Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11.