Province reports 188 new cases, 170 recoveries, no deaths in Friday update

Health officials reported 188 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 170 recoveries and no new deaths.

Roughly 26 per cent of new cases are in children ages 11 and under. Patients were fully vaccinated in roughly 38 per cent of new cases among vaccine eligible residents.

The province now has 1,782 active cases. Saskatchewan has reported an average of 170 new cases per day for the past week.

There are 214 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 49 of which are in the ICU. Roughly 67.3 per cent of all hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan also has 24 ICU patients receiving care in a different province. Those patients are not included in the province’s hospitalization total.

The Saskatoon Zone reported the highest number of new cases on Friday with 33, followed by the Regina Zone with 28.

North Central was third with 26 new cases, the bulk of which were in North Central Zone 1. That area reported 17 new cases on Friday. Prince Albert reported six, while Zone 3 reported 3.

The province also added four new cases to the provinces total. Those cases were announced on Oct. 29 and Nov. 2 without residency information.

There are now 74 active cases in North Central Zone 1, 56 in Prince Albert, and 36 in Zone 3.

The North East Zone reported no new cases on Friday. They were one of three regions that did not report a new case. There are now 15 active cases in the area.

The Far North West reported 18 new cases, one new recovery, and no new deaths on Friday. There are now 86 active cases in the region

The Far North East reported three new cases, 23 recoveries, and no deaths. Their active case total dropped to 60.

Far North Central continues to have no active cases.

Healthcare workers administered another 3,357 vaccine doses, 1,035 of which were first doses.