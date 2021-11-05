Man dies at Correctional Centre

A 53-year-old man has died while in custody at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre.

The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.

Correctional staff called EMS and started life-saving measures but the man was declared dead at about 6:20 pm on Nov. 4.

The Prince Albert Police Service and the Sask. Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also hold an internal investigation.

The death is not related to COVID-19 and no foul play is suspected as this moment.

The man’s next of kin have been notified.