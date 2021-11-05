Four charged in drug investigation

Four people are facing drug-related charges following an investigation and search of a hotel room.

Prince Albert Police and members of the Crime Reduction team arrested four people on November 4.

A search warrant on the hotel room resulted in the discovery of a large amount of cocaine and methamphetamine, two functioning digital scales and drug packaging supplies.

Charged are Nikka Olson, age 20, Devon Danierls, age 26, Ralph Morin, age 23 and Douglas Daniels, age 28.

All four made their first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Friday, Nov. 5.

All are charged jointly in connection with this investigation by the Prince Albert Police Service’s Crime Reduction Team.