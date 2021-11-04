Province reports 188 new cases, 170 recoveries, no deaths in Thursday update

Health officials reported 188 new COVID-19 cases, 170 recoveries and no new deaths in Thursday’s updated.

The province also announced 3,357 new vaccine doses administered, including 1,012 first doses.

Roughly 26 per cent of all new cases are in the children age 11 and under. For residents age 12 and older, roughly 38 per cent of new cases are in fully vaccinated patients.

As of Nov. 4, there are 214 COVID-19 patients in hospital with the virus, including 49 in the ICU. Roughly 67 per cent of all patients in hospital are not fully vaccinated.

North Central reported 26 new cases on Thursday, along with 13 recoveries and no deaths. There are now 166 active cases in the region.

The bulk of those cases came in North Central Zone 1, which reported 17. Zone 3 reported three, and Prince Albert reported six.

There are now 74 active cases in Zone 1, 56 in Prince Albert, and 36 in Zone 3.

The North East Zone, which includes Melfort, Tisdale, and Nipawin, reported no new cases, eight recoveries, and no deaths. There are now 46 active cases in the region.

The Far North West reported 18 new cases, one recovery, and no deaths. They now have 86 active cases.

The Far North East reported three new cases, 23 recoveries, and no deaths. They now have 60 active cases.

Far North Central continues to have no active cases.

Saskatchewan now has 1,782 active cases. The Saskatoon Zone has the highest total with 431, followed by the Regina Zone with 327 and the Central East Zone with 228.