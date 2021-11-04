Marauders pull away in second half to beat Carlton in Canadian Tire Classic

For the first time since 2018, a Canadian Tire Classic champion has been crowned.

The St. Mary Marauders took down the Carlton Crusaders 35-14 on Thursday night to not only win the Canadian Tire Cup, but the tier two high school football championship. With last year’s season being cancelled, and 2019’s game ending in a tie, it was a big moment of relief for this year’s Marauder team.

“It’s a huge exhale,” Marauders head coach Curtis Hundeby said after the win. “Until that clock read zeros I knew it wasn’t over. I’m really happy for our guys, but especially for our grade 12’s, to be able to finish the season with a win, and to go out as champions. It’s really exciting for them.”

The Marauders stuck with what has worked for them all season long: their run game. Keeping the ball on the ground they were able to pick apart the Carlton defense, whether it was a jet sweep or just a plunge through the defensive line. Hundeby said once they figured out Carlton’s defensive system, they were able to execute.

“Carlton gave us a very different look on defense than we predicted,” he said. “It took us a while to crack the code, and I think part of it was just lucky play calling, and the guys did a really good job blocking on a handful of plays.”

After stopping the Crusaders on offence in Carlton’s opening possession of the game, the Marauders brought the ball up the field on their first offensive possession, scoring a touchdown to open the scoring 7-0 in the first quarter.

St. Mary would make a mistake on their next possession. It was third and goal on their own two yard line, and they kept their offence on the field to give up a safety, but quarterback Brady Robin took a knee on the one yard line instead of in the end zone, giving the Crusaders possession on the St. Mary one, and they scored a rushing touchdown, and tied the game 7-7.

In the second quarter, the Marauders would force a fumble, recovering the ball and taking the field with their offence, and driving down field again for their second touchdown of the game, making it a 14-7 St. Mary lead.

It looked like the Marauders were heading into the first half with the lead, but a penalty flag on the last play of the first half gave the Crusaders a second chance to tie the game, and they did, scoring a touchdown as the clock read zeros in the second quarter. The game was tied 14-14 after the first half.

St. Mary opened the third quarter with a massive play, as Ethan Gee rushed the ball over 50 yards to the endzone, giving St. Mary a 21-14 lead to open the second half. From there, they never looked back, scoring two more touchdowns, and sealing the 35-14 win.

It was a special moment for Gee, a grade 12 player who played a big part in the win on Thursday, as well as for his fellow grade 12’s, getting to spend their last football game as champions.

“It feels amazing, especially after not getting to play last year because of COVID,” Gee said. “We kept them to zero points in the second half. I told the boys we had to get our tempo up, and they proved it.”

“It feels awesome to leave here as a winner,” he added. “I remember when I was in grade 9 and we came out and lost in my first year, and it feels great to come back and win it in my final year.”

This Marauders team is a team filled with grade 12’s, and knowing that this would be their last game together, Gee said the preparation was the most important part heading into Thursday’s game.

“All the guys sat down and we had a talk. We needed to be mentally prepared for this game because it wasn’t going to be easy. Carlton gave it to us in the first half, but in the second half we just prevailed.”

The connections that the St. Mary team had made this season with each other is something that Gee won’t forget anytime soon.

“This is my family now,” he said about his grade 12 teammates. “These guys have been my friends since I was five years old, and it feels great to get this team win.”

Hundeby reflected on the entire season, and shared what he was most proud about his whole team, especially after winning their last game.

“We didn’t have a chance to work anything in the offseason, we couldn’t work out together, and some of these guys have never played football before. So how they learned the game, how they came together, how they bonded. Especially tied 14-14 after the first half, how they rallied. They did such a good job rallying at the end, and really leaning on each other, and we showed a lot of grit.”