Cocaine/meth, seven knives and ammo found in abandoned trucks

Investigating two trucks that looked to have been abandoned led Shellbrook RCMP to the discovery of white powder, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, seven large knives and other edged weapons and some bear spray on Halloween morning.

Shellbrook/Ahtakakoop RCMP were notified that some suspicious vehicles were parked at the south end of Mistawasis First Nation at about 9:45 am.

When they arrived, they found a black truck and a burgundy truck that appeared abandoned.

After further investigation, officers found 242 grams of white powder suspected to be cocaine and methamphetamine.

They also found two small bags of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, seven large knives and other edged weapons, assorted ammunition, bear spray, a number of pills including narcotics and open alcohol.

Fenton Sasakamoose, age 49, of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation was arrested on Nov. 2 in relation to the incident.

He is charged with:

– two counts, possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and methamphetamine), Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

– one count, possession of the proceeds of property derived from commission of offence, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code

– two counts, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Section 88(2), Criminal Code

– one count, possession of ammunition while prohibited, Section 117.01(3), Criminal Code

He has appeared in court and has been remanded until his next appearance on November 5, 2021 in Ahtahkakoop.