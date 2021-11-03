Suspect apprehended after taser use

A suspect who resisted arrest and attempted to flee out the window of a home on 20th Street is safely in police custody.

Prince Albert Police Service officers were called to a report of an unknown 911 emergency at a home on in the 500 Block of 20 St. East just after 11:30 am on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Officers responded quickly and saw a stolen vehicle near the front door of the residence and a male trying to flee from a window.

The man then began resisting officers until they deployed a Conductive Energy Weapon. He was then taken into custody.

Germaine Michel, age 29, was arrested on outstanding warrants and made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

He is also facing three charges of assaulting a police officer, two charges of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two charges of resisting arrest, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.