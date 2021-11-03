Province reports 173 new COVID-19 cases, 234 recoveries, three deaths in Wednesday update

Health officials reported 173 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 234 recoveries and three deaths.

Two deaths occurred in the Regina Zone. The other occurred in the Central East. There have now been 862 deaths since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients increased by four to 226. That includes 51 patients in the ICU. North Central reported 14 total hospitalizations, five of which are receiving intensive care. There are also 25 patients receiving out of province intensive care.

Roughly 68 per cent of all hospitalizations involve patients who were not fully vaccinated.

North Central reported 14 new cases, along with 23 recoveries. Another five cases were assigned to the region after being previously announced without residency data.

Prince Albert reported two of those active cases. North Central Zone 1 reported four, and Zone 3 reported 8.

There are now 149 active cases in North Central, 55 of which are in Prince Albert. There are 61 in Zone 1, and 33 in Zone 3.

The North East Zone, which includes Melfort, Tisdale and Nipawin, reported three new cases and three new recoveries. Their active case total remains unchanged at 54.

The Far North West reported nine new cases and 10 recoveries. There are now 68 active cases in the region.

The Far North East reported 10 new cases and seven recoveries, bringing their active case total to 79.

Far North Central continues to have no active cases.

As of Wednesday there are 1,765 active cases in Saskatchewan. The Saskatoon Zone has the highest total with 427, followed by the Regina Zone with 337 and the Central East with 223.

The Saskatoon Zone also reported the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 51, followed by Regina with 24, Central East with 23, and the South East with 17.