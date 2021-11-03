High-scoring second period propels Mintos past Battlefords

A four goal second period outburst was more than enough to propel the Prince Albert Mintos to their second straight win on Wednesday.

Zachary Bansley scored two goals, while Van Taylor, Ryan Lepitzki, Ashton Tait and Jacob Cossette added one year, as the Mintos beat the Battlefords Stars 6-1 at the North Battleford Civic Centre.

Ty Shumanski made 27 saves to earn the win for Prince Albert, while Matthew Ofukany stopped 37 shots for the Stars.

The Mintos jumped out to a 1-0 lead nearly six minutes into the first period on Taylor’s first ever U18 AAA hockey goal. They then padded their lead on Bansley’s first of the game with 3:50 left to play in the period.

Prince Albert poured on even more pressure in the second, with Bansley striking again less than a minute into the period to make it 3-0. Lepitzki, Tait and Cossette added goals of their own to make it 6-0 heading into the third.

Treycen Wuttunee broke the shutout with a late third period goal, making it 6-1.

The win gives the Mintos an 8-4-0-1 record and sole possession of fourth place in the U18 Boys AAA Hockey standings. The Stars fall to 3-8-0-0 on the year.

Prince Albert is back on the road Saturday when they take on the Trojans in Tisdale. Game time is 7:30 p.m.