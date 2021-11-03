A 25-year-old Calgary man is facing trafficking charges after Pinehouse RCMP found cocaine in a car he was driving.

An officer pulled over a vehicle at the junction of Key Lake Mine and Highway 914 on Oct. 30, at about 4:30 pm.

The officer noticed marijuana and related paraphernalia in plain sight and searched the vehicle. The officer then found a number of small bags of cocaine within the gearshift console.

Drug trafficking paraphernalia, cash and a stolen Alberta license plate were seized from the vehicle.

“Because of this police officer’s keen attention to detail, we were able to keep drugs off the streets of our community,” says Sgt. Daniel Lozinski, Pinehouse RCMP’s Detachment Commander. “We are committed to keeping our community safe – it’s this kind of vigilance that helps us do that.”

Firomsa Yousuf is charged with:

– one count, possession of the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

– two counts, possession of the proceeds of crime/stolen property under $5,000, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code

He will appear in court in Pinehouse on January 12, 2022 at 10 a.m.