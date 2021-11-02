Stubbs and Provost acclaimed as Chair and Vice-Chair in Catholic School Division

Suzanne Stubbs is back for another year as Chair of the Prince Albert Catholic School Division board of education.

At Monday’s organizational meeting the board acclaimed Stubbs as Chair and Albert Provost as Vice-Chair for the 2021-2022 school year. Provost is also returning as Vice-Chair.

This was also the first time that a vote was done in a conference call meeting and before the selection of Chair and Vice-Chair took place Chief Financial Officer Greg McEwan outlined the new procedures.





(L to R) Suzanne Stubbs and Albert Provost were acclaimed as Chair and Vice-Chair of the Prince Albert Catholic School Division board of education during the organizational meeting on Monday.

There were no additional nominees in three calls for nominations for both positions.

Following the acclimation of both Stubbs and Provost the board placed trustees on committees for the year.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic many of the committees have not met and they chose to remain in the same positions for the new school year.