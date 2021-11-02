Province reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, 225 recoveries, 5 deaths in Tuesday update

Health officials reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 225 recoveries and five deaths.

The North West, Saskatoon, Central East, Regina, and South East zones all reported one death each. There have now been 859 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Saskatoon reported the highest number of new cases with 29, followed by Regina with 22, and the North West Zone with 12. There are 1,829 active cases across the province.

Roughly 31.8 per cent of new cases involve patients in their 20s and 30s.

As of Tuesday, there are 222 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 48 in ICU. Roughly 69.4 per cent of those 222 patients were not fully vaccinated.

There are also 26 ICU patients receiving care outside the province.

North Central reported two new cases on Tuesday, along with 23 recoveries and no deaths. There are now 154 active cases in the region, as well as 15 patients in hospital (five in the ICU).

Prince Albert reported one of those new cases. The other came in North Central Zone 1. There are now 66 active cases in Prince Albert, 57 in Zone 1, and 31 in Zone 3.

The North East, which includes Melfort, Tisdale, and Nipawin, reported two new cases, 11 more recoveries, and no deaths. There are now 54 active cases in the area. The number of hospitalizations also increased to seven.

The Far North West reported nine new cases, 13 recoveries, and no deaths. There are now 69 active cases in the region.

The Far North East reported three new cases, six recoveries, and no deaths. There are now 76 active cases in the area.

Far North Central continues to have no active cases.

Healthcare workers administered another 940 vaccine doses, including 268 first doses. There are now 798,369 fully vaccinated residents in Saskatchewan, including 55,188 in North Central.