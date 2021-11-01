Province announces new strategy to attract International students

On Monday The Government of Saskatchewan announced a new provincial strategy for global engagement to convince more international students to start studying in the province.

The International Education Strategy includes plans improve communication, and increase the province’s profile in new areas.

“The strategy developed in partnership with the post-secondary sector will assist institutions to attract international students in innovative ways, while meeting commitments outlined in Saskatchewan’s Growth Plan,” Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky said in a release

“International education is a major contributor to the Saskatchewan economy and this strategy will help position the province as a destination of choice for international students.”

Under the new strategy, the province will develop a new International Education Practitioner Program. They will also increase recruitment and branding efforts, especially for French post-secondary programs.

“Saskatchewan’s strong network of eight international trade and investment offices will be key to supporting this significant strategy around the world,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

“Taking Saskatchewan to the world and bringing the world to Saskatchewan helps increase exports and attract investment, and it further positions our province as a leader in international education and research opportunities, creating jobs and driving economic growth in communities right across the province.”

In addition, the Saskatchewan Student Ambassador Program will launch in early 2022 to enhance the study abroad experience for students and their families. A ‘Discover Saskatchewan’ learning opportunity will also be offered to prospective international students, families and agents in the summer of 2022.