15 new COVID cases, 20 in hospital in North Central

There were 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the North Central zone on Monday, Nov. 1, an increase of three from the previous day while 20 people remained in hospital.

Of the hospitalized cases, five are in the ICU.

Provincially, hospitalizations also dropped, with 55 people in the intensive care unit and 167 people were receiving inpatient care.

Of the 222 hospitalized people, 68.9 per cent were not vaccinated.

There are also 26 residents of Saskatchewan in out of province ICUs. These patients are not counted in the dashboard.

So far, there have been 7,795 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the zone and 83 deaths. No new deaths were reported on Nov. 1.

Provincially, three new deaths were reported on Nov. 1, with two of those in Saskatoon and one in the South East zone.

There were 129 new cases in the province for a total of 77,793, with 854 deaths so far.

For active cases, North Central Zone 1 has 66, nine of which were added today, North Central Zone 2 has 71, an increase of two from the previous day and North Central Zone 3 stands at 37, with four new cases in the last 24 hours.

There were 161 new doses of vaccine administered with the vast majority (131) a second dose. In the entire zone, 55,151 people are now fully vaccinated.

In the whole province, 2,068 doses were given out and 1,522 were second doses bringing to 797,697 the total amount of residents now fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan has 1,950 active cases of COVID with Saskatoon having the largest chunk at 448 cases. Regina has the second largest amount at 374 and the Central East has 241 active cases for the third highest ranking.

Other provincial highlights are:

The 128 new cases are located in the Far North East (3), North West (10), North East (7), Saskatoon (30), Central West (2), Central East (17), Regina (26), South West (4), South Central (1) and South East (7) zones and six (6) new cases have pending residence information

Ten (10) cases with pending residence information were assigned to Far North West (from October 30 (1)), North West (from October 7 (3), October 30 (1)), North Central (from October 29 (2)), and Central East (from October 30 (3)) zones

One (1) SK resident tested OOP was added to Saskatoon (from October 26 (1))

-77,793 cases are confirmed

-19,036 cases are from the North area (8,452 North West, 7,795 North Central, 2,789 North East)

-18,735 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-15,289 cases are from the Regina area

-9,469 cases are from the South area (2,099 South West, 2,834 South Central, 4,536 South East)

-9,114 cases are from the Far North area (4,260 Far North West, 541 Far North Central, 4,313 Far North East

-5,532 cases are from the Central area (1,392 Central West, 4,140 Central East)

-618 cases have pending residence information

-1,950 cases are considered active and 74,989 cases are considered recovered

Less than one-third (32.0%) of new cases are in the age category of 11 years and under

More than one-fifth (21.8%) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 12 years and older) were fully vaccinated

Three (3) new deaths reported today. 854 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died, with a case fatality rate of 1.1%.

1,227,705 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of October 28, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 1,032,838 tests performed per million. The national rate was 1,212,788 tests performed per million.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 188 (15.6 new cases per 100,000).