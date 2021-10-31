Province reports one death related to COVID-19

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

The death was reported in the South Central zone.

There have now been 851 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

Saskatchewan also reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Sunday. This was among 170 total cases in the province. The Regina zone led the province with 30 new cases.

Of the 77,664 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 2,122 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 74 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 63 active cases and North Central 3 has 61 active cases.

Three cases with pending residence information were added to North Central on Saturday.

According to the province, there were 57 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Saturday and 11 in the 12 to 19 age group, seven of which were not vaccinated.

According to the province, 33.5 per cent of new cases are in the 11 and under age category. Also 26.5 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 226 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 157 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 172 receiving inpatient care and 54 in the ICU. North Central has 24 patients in hospital.

One additional patient has been transferred to Ontario, for a total of 24 cases who have been transferred out-of-province. As reported Friday by the province one out of province patient was repatriated to Saskatchewan and is now included in the hospitalization (in-patient) statistics in the COVID-19 dashboard.

As these patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 193, or 16.1 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 354 recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 74,691.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,998 cases are from the North area (8,438 North West, 7,778 North Central and 2,782 North East).

There were 1,810 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday. As of Oct. 31, there have been 1,226,344 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 3,265 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,667,740.

There were 329 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday.

According to the province 55,020 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.