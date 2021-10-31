On Saturday evening the Onion Lake RCMP announced that they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Spensor Belly who was reported missing on Oct. 29.

Belly was last seen around 07:30 pm on the Oct. 24 at a residence on Onion Lake Cree Nation. It was reported he was picked up by an unknown person in an SUV from the residence and has not been seen or heard from by friends or family. Belly known to frequent the Edmonton area. However, investigators have not confirmed if this is where he may be.

Belly is described as being 5’ 9” tall, 100 pounds with blond, possibly now black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long black coat, jeans and brown boots. According to the RCMP his family and police are concerned for his well being.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Spensor Belly, please contact the Onion Lake RCMP at 306-344-5550, 310-RCMP in non-emergencies, 911 in an emergency, or report a tip to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.