Sorenson scores twice as Raiders collect the split in Brandon

The Prince Albert Raiders travelled to Westoba Place in Brandon, looking to pick up the split in a weekend home and home with the Wheat Kings. Keaton Sorenson put in his best performance of the season, scoring twice in the Raiders 3-1 win.

Sorenson opened the scoring with just over nine minutes left in the first period, as he deked his way towards the net, before finding a hole between the legs of Brandon goalie Ethan Kruger, and tucked a shot five hole to put Prince Albert up by one.

Sorenson wasn’t done scoring in the first, as with three minutes left, he converted on a pass from Ozzy Wiesblatt, making it a 2-0 Raider lead heading into the first intermission.

The second period saw no scoring until the 18 minute mark, when Wheat Kings forward Brett Hyland let go of a shot that beat Carter Serhyenko, scoring his second goal of the season, after he scored his first on Friday in PA.

The Raiders would restore their two goal lead two and a half minutes into the third when Landon Kosior let go of a shot through traffic, beating Kruger for his first of the season, putting Prince Albert up 3-1.

Carter Serhyenko shut the door the rest of the way, turning in one of his best performances of the season, allowing just one goal on 25 shots in the contest. Kruger made 25 saves on 28 shots that came his way.

Prince Albert picked up their third win of the season, and it looks like their offence is finally starting to connect, as they’ve scored three or more goals in three straight games.

Prince Albert is off until Friday, when they will welcome the Saskatoon Blades to the Art Hauser Centre for the first time this season. That will be the first half of another home and home for Prince Albert, as they will head to the Bridge City on Saturday for the rematch. Puck drop on Friday is at 7pm.

