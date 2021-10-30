Province reports 4 more deaths related to COVID-19

Saskatchewan health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday.

Deaths were reported in the Central East, Central West, Regina and Saskatoon zones.

There have now been 850 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

Saskatchewan also reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Saturday. This was among 189 total cases in the province. The Regina zone led the province with 43 new cases.

Of the 77,494 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 2,307 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 74 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 63 active cases and North Central 3 has 61 active cases.

One case with pending residence information was added to North Central on Saturday.

According to the province, there were 56 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Saturday and 16 in the 12 to 19 age group, 14 of which were not vaccinated.

According to the province, 29.6 per cent of new cases are in the 11 and under age category. Also 28.6 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 226 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 159 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 173 receiving inpatient care and 53 in the ICU. North Central has 24 patients in hospital.

Four additional patients have been transferred to Ontario, for a total of 23cases who have been transferred out-of-province. As reported yesterday by the province one out of province patient was repatriated to Saskatchewan and is now included in the hospitalization (in-patient) statistics in the COVID-19 dashboard.

As these patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 203, or 16.8 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 316 recoveries were reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 74,337.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,953 cases are from the North area (8,419 North West, 7,763 North Central and 2,771 North East).

There were 2,230 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday. As of Oct. 30, there have been 1,224,534 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 4,320 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,664,475.

There were 345 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Thursday.

According to the province 54,776 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.