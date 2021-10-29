Remembrance Day poppy campaign begins

With the end of October coming up and Remembrance Day fast approaching, the Prince Albert Legion has begun its annual poppy campaign.

Poppy and Wreath Committee chair Colin Riese pinned the first poppy of the year on Mayor Greg Dionne the morning of Oct. 29, meaning the rest of the community now knows they can follow suit.

“It’s a great honour,” said Dionne. “Veterans made our country great and they made our country free.”

The protocol is to have the Governor General receive the first poppy, followed by the Lieutenant Governor then continue the pinning down to the local branch.

The Royal Canadian Legion in Prince Albert uses money raised from poppy sales to help veterans and their families who might be in need, Riese said. They also makes funds available if a reference comes from Saskatchewan Command.

They don’t set fundraising goals, he added.

“We’re grateful for whatever we can get for veterans,” he stated.

Dionne urged the public to do their part by buying a poppy, buying one of the supplemental pins that are a better way to secure it, or purchasing a bracelet.

People can also buy a wreath to be laid on Remembrance Day or displayed at a their home or business if they have someone they want to honour.

This year in addition to the regular boxes, poppies can also be bought at six locations that will have a tap feature. People who don’t have cash can use their debit/credit card’s tap to donate $2, $5 or $10.

They can be found at Princess Auto, Canadian Tire, Northern Lights Casino, Peavey Mart, Lake Country Co-op’s food store or at Save On Foods.