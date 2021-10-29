Death related to COVID-19 reported in North Central Friday

Saskatchewan health officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, including one in the North Central Zone.

A patient in their 70s died after testing positive for the virus. The other deaths occurred in the Central East and Far North West zones. There have now been 846 COVID-19 deaths reported in the province.

Saskatchewan also reported 238 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 15 of which were in North Central. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 61 new cases.

Of the 77,305 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 2,364 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 65 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 75 active cases and North Central 3 has 70active cases.

There were 66 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Friday and 23 in the 12 to 19 age group, 15 of which were not vaccinated.

According to the province, 30.3 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also 32 per cent of new cases among patients eligible for vaccination involved those who were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 238 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 165 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 184 receiving inpatient care and 54 in the ICU. North Central has 19 patients in hospital.

Three additional patients have been transferred to Ontario, for a total of 22 cases who have been transferred out-of-province. This was one less than the most recent transfer estimate released by the province.

Daily out of province transfers are anticipated to decline and will move to an intermittent schedule. This is due to decreases in ICU and COVID numbers across Saskatchewan, along with the arrival of additional federal resources and increased capacity within the health care system.

As the patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 209, or 17.3 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 316 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 74,095.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,912 cases are from the North area (8,412 North West, 7,738 North Central and 2,762 North East).

There were 2,540 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. As of Oct. 29, there have been 1,222,304 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 3,974 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,660,155.

There were 398 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Friday.

According to the province 54,501 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.