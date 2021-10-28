We will remember

Members of the Prince Albert Royal Canadian Legion made two donations to organizations that support local veterans: PAWS for Veterans, who received $5,000, and Leave the Streets Behind, who received $10,000. The funds were raised through poppy campaign sales in Prince Albert and area.
-Advertisement-
LOCAL WEATHER
Prince Albert
few clouds
10°C
10°
10°
43 %
6.2kmh
20 %
Thu
10°
Fri
9°
Sat
6°
Sun
2°
Mon
1°
The Prince Albert Daily Herald is Saskatchewan's only independent daily newspaper. Employee owned and operated, community focused.