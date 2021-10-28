We will remember

By
Susan McNeil
-
Pictured is First vice-president of Saskatchewan Command Carol Pedersen (left) receiving a cheque from Prince Albert Poppy and Wreath Committee Chair Colin Riese (right). Photo credit Susan McNeil.

Members of the Prince Albert Royal Canadian Legion made two donations to organizations that support local veterans: PAWS for Veterans, who received $5,000, and Leave the Streets Behind, who received $10,000. The funds were raised through poppy campaign sales in Prince Albert and area.

-Advertisement-