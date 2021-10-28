Stanick, Massier ready to contribute to Raiders offence

Both Sloan Stanick and Carter Massier will get to experience their first game at the Art Hauser Centre as members of the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday night.

Both players have played games in Prince Albert before, but only against the Raiders. Stanick and Massier were once teammates in Regina, and now they are reunited again. The Raiders acquired Massier on Tuesday, while Stanick gets ready to play his third game with the team.

Massier was excited to see some familiar faces in the dressing room, and getting to play with Stanick again, as well as Cale Sanders, who also spent time in the Pat’s organization.

“I’m pumped,” Massier said. “Stanick’s a good guy, and same with Cale. We’ve played with each other before, so it makes it a lot easier to adjust.”

Massier joins the team as an overager, becoming one of the leaders on the team right away. He has embraced the role, and is excited to get started.

“I’m an older guy now on the team, so I’ll have some leadership, and I’m going to work hard for the guys,” he said.

Massier is one of the bigger guys on the team now, which is something the Raiders need this season to improve their 2-7 record. He also comes with speed, and a forward to be fast and physical is like finding a diamond in the rough.

Last season, Massier set career highs in goals (5), assists (7), and points (12), while playing in all 24 games for the Pats in the hub centre.

Meanwhile, it was a rude welcoming to the Prince Albert Raiders for Sloan Stanick, who enters his first home game with the team following a three game suspension.

Stanick was suspended after receiving a five minute major and game misconduct for goalie interference during the team’s first win of the season in Moose Jaw. He played his first full game in a Raider uniform last Saturday in Lethbridge.

“It felt good. Had a couple weeks off, but it felt good to play again,” Stanick chuckled. “It was cool to play with (Ozzy) Wiesblatt too. He’s a great player, and I’m excited to be here.”

Stanick played against the Raiders in his 16 year old season in Regina, so he’s familiar with the atmosphere, and welcomes being on the good side of Raider fans.

“I know there’s some diehard fans,” he added. “It’s pretty exciting.”

Stanick also mentioned what he offers to the table, ahead of the Raiders next home game on Friday.

“I’m an offensive player that plays a 200 foot game in any situation, and I want to produce and help my teammates as much as I can,” he said.

Both Stanick and Massier were practicing with the team on Thursday, and will be in the lineup on Friday, when the Raiders take on the Brandon Wheat Kings.

It’s the start of another home and home series for Prince Albert, their fourth already this season. First, they will welcome Brandon on Friday, before travelling to Manitoba for the rematch on Saturday.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. from the Art Hauser Centre on Friday.

