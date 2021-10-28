Search for two missing boaters continues on Wollaston Lake

RCMP says two of the three boaters who went missing on Wollaston Lake are still unaccounted for.

Wollaston Lake RCMP thanked all partners who assisted in the search, including volunteers from the Wollaston Lake and Stanley Mission areas, Hatchet Lake Dene Nation, Prince Albert Grand Council Search and Rescue, the Hutterite Emergency Aquatic Response Team, the Canadian Forces and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association. However, they said search efforts will change to focus on targeted areas as new information comes in.

Wollaston Lake RCMP asks anyone who locates items of interest, including clothing, in the water or on the shorelines to contact them at 306-633-1200.

Search efforts began on Wollaston Lake in mid-October after three people disappeared while on the water. Searchers found the body of one boater on Oct. 16, three days after they were reported missing. Family of the deceased boater have been notified.

The incident began On Oct. 13, at approximately 5 p.m., when Wollaston Lake RCMP received a complaint of three overdue boaters, two males and one female.

One male boater left Wollaston Lake at approximately 12:30 p.m. to pick up the other male and the female at the barge landing. They were expected to return about two and a half hours later, but did not arrive.