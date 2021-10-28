Province reports 11 more deaths related to COVID-19

Saskatchewan health officials reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

There was one death reported in the adjacent North West zone, Far North West, Central West, South West and Saskatoon.

Two deaths were reported in the Central East, South East and Regina zones.

There have now been 843 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

Saskatchewan also reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Thursday. This was among 237 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 63 new cases.

Of the 77,067 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 2,398 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 70 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 85 active cases and North Central 3 has 80 active cases.

Two cases with pending residence information were added to North Central on Thursday.

According to the province, there were 65 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Wednesday and 25 in the 12 to 19 age group, 18 of which were not vaccinated.

According to the province, 27.4 per cent of new cases are in the 11 and under age category. Also 29.1 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 260 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 185 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 202 receiving inpatient care and 58 in the ICU. North Central has 22 patients in hospital.

Three additional patients have been transferred to Ontario, for a total of 19 cases who have been transferred out-of-province. In an update Wednesday afternoon, the province stated that projected critical care transfers over the next four days are four on Oct. 28, three on Oct. 29, one on Oct. 30 and one on Oct. 31.

Daily out of province transfers are anticipated to decline and will move to an intermittent schedule. This is due to decreases in ICU and COVID numbers across Saskatchewan, along with the arrival of additional federal resources and increased capacity within the health care system.

As the patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 218, or 18.1 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 316 recoveries were reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 73,826.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,855 cases are from the North area (8,375 North West, 7,723 North Central and 2,757 North East).

There were 2,912 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday. As of Oct. 28, there have been 1,219,764 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 3,556 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,656,181.

There were 355 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Thursday.

According to the province 54,224 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.