Nipawin Legion Poppy Campaign

Comrade Helen Hodgson, Poppy Chair for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 120 in Nipawin pins a poppy on Mayor Rennie Harper. The annual poppy campaign starts on Oct. 29 and runs until Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.



Canvassers be putting trays at local businesses so the public can show their support for those who died in armed conflicts and support veterans. Money is also used for bursaries and offers individual assistance to veterans. The Nipawin Branch makes donations each year to facilities like the Tisdale Dialysis Unit.