Cameron re-elected as FSIN chief

Bobby Cameron is back for another three years as chief after a convincing win over Robert A. Merasty in the 2021 FSIN election.

Cameron took home 75.3 per cent of the vote, compared to 245 per cent for Merasty, the only other candidate on the ballot.

Former second vice-chief David Pratt is now first vice-chief, after securing 71.7 per cent of the vote to defeat Morley Watson.

Edward “Dutch” Lerat edged out Dustin Fiddler for second vice-chief, winning 51.1 per cent of the vote.

Alyson Bear was elected third vice-chief in a close three-way contest with Michael Linklater and Darrin Morin. Heather Bear was elected fourth vice-chief with 52.7 per cent of the vote, defeating Pamela Whitehawk, Fenton Favel and Curtis Standing.

A total of 992 people cast ballots in the election.