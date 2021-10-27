Province reports five more deaths related to COVID-19

Saskatchewan health officials reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The North Central Zone reported two deaths, while the Saskatoon, Central East and South West zones reported one each. There have now been 823 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

Saskatchewan also reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Thursday. This was among 223 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 54 new cases.

Of the 76,830 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 2,440 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 75 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 89 active cases and North Central 3 has 81 active cases.

According to the province, there were 62 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Wednesday and 23 in the 12 to 19 age group, 18 of which were not vaccinated.

According to the province, 27.8 per cent of new cases are in the 11 and under age category. Also 31.1 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 271 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 194 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 214 receiving inpatient care and 57 in the ICU. North Central has 21 patients in hospital.

Four additional patients have been transferred to Ontario, for a total of 16 cases who have been transferred out-of-province. In an update Wednesday afternoon, the province stated that three transfers were in process.

Projected critical care transfers over the next four days are four on Oct. 28, three on Oct. 29, one on Oct. 30 and one on Oct. 31.

Daily out of province transfers are anticipated to decline and will move to an intermittent schedule. This is due to decreases in ICU and COVID numbers across Saskatchewan, along with the arrival of additional federal resources and increased capacity within the health care system.

As the patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 235, or 19.5 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 316 recoveries were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 73,558.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,814 cases are from the North area (8,359 North West, 7,703 North Central and 2,752 North East).

There were 2,608 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday. As of Oct. 26, there have been 11,216,852 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,985 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,652,625.

There were 321 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Thursday.

According to the province 53,963 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.