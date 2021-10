A 25-year-old man from Swift Current has died in a rollover southwest of Saskatoon on Wednesday.

Police save the man was driving east in a semi cube truck when it rolled and left the roadway west of Tessier on Hwy 7. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

Investigators shut down Hwy 7 for several hours following the investigation. The highway reopened at around 5:30 p.m.