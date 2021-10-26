Raiders add Massier, release Horon

The Prince Albert Raiders made some big changes to their roster on Tuesday, announcing the signing of former Regina Pat Carter Massier. They also announced that they have released overager Michael Horon.

Massier, who had played three seasons in the WHL with the Pats, was most recently with the Okotoks Oilers, putting up a goal and two assists in three games so far this year.

In his WHL career in Regina, the Peace River, Alberta product totaled 27 points in 92 regular season games in Regina.

“Carter is an elite skater,” Raider general manager Curtis Hunt described Massier. “We feel he can support our club in all dimensions of the game and we’re excited to get him here.”

Horon, who joined the Raiders after being acquired in a trade with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the 2019-2- season, played 63 games in a Raider uniform. This season he had struggled a bit offensively, mustering just two assists in 8 games so far.

Hunt also spoke of the departure of Horon. “We thank Michael for his time with the Raiders on the ice and in our community. We wish him the best in the future.” The Raiders next game is Friday against the Brandon Wheat Kings. Puck drop from the Art Hauser Centre is at 7pm.