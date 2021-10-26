Province reports 126 new cases, 400 recoveries, 10 deaths in Tuesday update

Health officials reported 126 new cases, 400 new recoveries, and 10 new deaths in Tuesday’s COVID-19 update.

The Central East and Regina zones reported three deaths each, while the North East and Saskatoon zones both reported two. There have now been 827 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Tuesday was the first time since July 12 that Saskatchewan reported less than 200 new cases in a day. The province’s seven-day case average have declined to 238, the lowest total since the beginning of September.

Roughly 31 per cent of new cases are in children ages 11 and under. Roughly 26.4 per cent of new cases in patients ages 12 and older are in residents who were fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, Saskatchewan has 2,538 active cases. The Saskatoon Zone has the highest total with 621, followed by the Regina Zone with 428, and the North West Zone with 279.

Saskatchewan has 286 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 69 of which are in the ICU. Roughly 72.4 per cent of hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

The province has transferred another three ICU patients to Ontario. Twelve patients have been transferred out of province. They are not included in Saskatchewan’s hospitalization total.

As of Tuesday, North Central has 19 COVID patients in hospital, including four in the ICU.

North Central reported eight new cases on Tuesday, along with 61 recoveries. The active case total has dropped to 247, although hospitalizations increased by two patients.

Prince Albert reported one of those new cases. North Central Zone 1 reported three, and Zone 3 reported 4. There are now 80 active cases in Prince Albert, along with 88 in Zone 1, and 79 in Zone 3.

The North East, which includes Melfort, Nipawin and Tisdale, reported one new case and 18 recoveries. There are now 55 active cases in the region.

The Far North East reported eight new cases, 20 recoveries, and two deaths. There are now 112 active cases in the region.

The Far North West reported five new cases and 18 recoveries, bringing their active case total to 69.

Although new case numbers continue to drop, so has the number of tests. The province announced 1,496 new tests on Tuesday. That’s the lowest single day total since Aug. 16.

Tuesday also marked the third straight day test numbers declined.