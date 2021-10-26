Mustangs drop out of first in Sherwood after sweep by Humboldt Broncos

The Humboldt Broncos swept the Melfort Mustangs out of first place in a battle of the league’s top teams last weekend.

Those two defeats dropped the Mustangs out of first place in the SJHL’s Sherwood Division.

As of Oct. 25 the Mustangs are in second place in the Sherwood with a record of 9-4-0-1 with 19 points, three points behind the first place Flin Flon Bombers.

The Nipawin Hawks are in third place with a record of 6-6-0-1 with 13 points. The La Ronge Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 5-8-1-1 with 12 points.

The Broncos swept the Mustangs in a home-and-home series with a 5-2 win in Humboldt on Saturday, Oct. 23. Logan Kurki led the way for the Broncos in the win.

The Broncos led 1-0 after the first period and 4-1 after the second period.

Kurki scored four goals for the Broncos and Matthew Perkins added the other Humboldt goal. Tye Evans and Dawson Leroux responded for the Mustangs.

Melfort lost the front half of the home-and-home with the Broncos 3-2 in Melfort on Friday, Oct. 22.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and Humboldt led 3-2 after the second period,

Kevin Minnoch and Curtis Hammond scored the Melfort goals. Kurki, Perkins and Lucas Ceccarelli responded for Humboldt.

Favreau made 30 saves for Melfort; Rayce Ramsey made 29 saves for the Broncos.

Melfort was in Wilcox to face the Notre Dame Hounds on Tuesday, Oct. 26 results were not available.

The Hawks were shut out 3-0 by the Klippers in Kindersley on Saturday, Oct. 23. The Klippers’ Matthew Pesenti made 27 saves for the shutout for Kindersley.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the Klippers led 2-0 after the second period. Ethan King, Noah Lindsay and Chase Friedt-Mohr scored for the Klippers.

The Hawks lost 4-3 to the Klippers in a shootout on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Centennial Arena in Nipawin.

Noah Lindsay and Aidan Bangs scored for Kindersley in the four round shootout.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first and second period.

Brody Wilson, Rylan Lefebvre and Christian Albertson scored for Nipawin in regulation.

Tylin Hillbig scored a pair for Kindersley in regulation and Logan Linklater had the other Klippers’ goal..

The Hawks were in Melville to play the Millionaires on Tuesday, Oct. 26 results were not available.

La Ronge lost 4-1 to the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Notre Dame led 2-1 after the second period.

Aaron Greyeyes had the La Ronge goal.

Elliot Dutil had a pair of goals for the Hounds; Blake Rasmuson and Evan Vanden Heuval added the other Notre Dame goals

The Ice Wolves won 4-3 in overtime over the Weyburn Red Wings on Friday, Oct. 22. Ryley Morgan scored the game winner for La Ronge just over two minutes into the extra frame.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and La Ronge led 2-1 after the second period.

Walker Jerome had a a pair of goals in regulation time for the Ice Wolves, Conrad Mitchell added the other La Ronge goal,

Nikolas Sombroski scored a pair for the Red Wings in regulation time and Davis Chorney added the other Weyburn goal.

La Ronge won 3-2 in a shootout over the Bruins in Estevan on Thursday, Oct 21. Nolan Doell scored the game winner in the third round of the shootout.

The game was scoreless after the first period and La Ronge led 2-1 after the second period.

Gavin Mattey and Anthony Oviedo scored for La Ronge in regulation.

Caelan Fitzpatrick and Olivier Pouliot responded for the Bruins in regulation.

The Ice Wolves lost 3-2 in a shootout to the Broncos on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in Humboldt. Cage Newans scored the winner for Humboldt in the fourth round of the shootout.

The Broncos led 2-1 after the first period and second period.

Brandon Della Paolera and Morgan scored the Ice Wolves’ goals in regulation time,

Newans and Kurki scored for the Broncos in regulation.

The Ice Wolves host the Klippers in La Ronge and the Mistangs host the Red Wings in Melfort on Friday, Oct. 29. The Ice Wolves then host the Yorkton Terriers, the Mustangs and Battlefords North Stars play in Melfort and the Hawks play the Klippers in Nipawin on Saturday, Oct. 30.