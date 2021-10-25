Shots fired, aggravated assault in police weekend calls

Prince Albert Police responded to calls that ranged in nature from wilful damage to gun shots and aggravated assault over the weekend.

In the case of the aggravated assault, a 24-year-old man is charged with the crime along with sexual assault, uttering threats and unlawful confinement after officers were called to a home in the 800 Block of 15th Street W early Saturday morning.

A woman was treated for non-life threatening stab wounds to her cheek and thigh and a man received treatment for a stab wound to his neck.

In another incident on Sunday afternoon, a 31-year-old man is charged with assault, obstruction, uttering threats, theft under $5,000 and breach of court conditions.

Police were called to a business in the 2900 Block of 2 Ave W just before 1:30 pm and told that the man had assaulted a staff member and tried to steal merchandise.

The accused man was arrested nearby.

Another incident late Saturday night had officers respond to the report of two gunshots in the 500 Block of 26 St. East. The investigation continues.

A fourth incident has police looking for public help after several vehicles were damaged late Sunday night.

At about 11:30 pm, officers were called to parking lot in the 2400 Block of 24th Street West after several vehicle owners reported their tires had been slashed or their windows broken.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or the station at 306-953-4222.

All told, officers responded to 257 calls for service over the weekend.