Safeway kicks off holiday food drive with donation to PA Food Bank

Prince Albert Safeway has announced a $14,882 in a bid to help kick off the city food bank’s annual holiday drive. Customers got behind the initiative, said store owner Wes Erlendson, and that helped generate momentum for the campaign.

“Our customers from across Canada responded to the call by donating at the checkouts and by purchasing food bank hampers,” said the business in a written statement.

All of the money raised goes to the food bank. More than 200 local food banks from across Canada and their clientele saw benefits from the 2020 campaign.

Last year, a record $5.1 million in food and funds was raised across Canada and Sobeys Inc. also gave $250,000. Of that, over $3.5 million was collected at the checkout and $1.35 million came from food hamper sales.