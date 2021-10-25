Mintos drop pair of road games in Swift Current on weekend

The Prince Albert Mintos left Swift Current with one out of a possible four points this weekend, after being shutout 1-0 by the Legionnaires on Sunday afternoon.

The Mintos, fresh off of a 2-1 shootout loss on Saturday in Swift Current, couldn’t find their offensive step on Sunday, and dropped their second straight game.

The game was even 0-0 after the first forty minutes, although the Mintos were outshot 20-10 heading into the second intermission. The third period saw just one goal, and it came 1:25 into the final frame, when Eric Hoiness beat Minto goalie Jayden Kraus, giving Swift Current a 1-0 lead.

None of Prince Albert’s 21 shots found a way past Legionnaires goalie Brayden Schenstead, as he picked up his first shutout of the season, as Swift Current improved to 7-2 on the season.

Meanwhile Jayden Kraus put in his best effort of the season for the Mintos, allowing just one goal on 31 shots in the loss. Prince Albert now sits at 6-3-0-1 on the season.

Next up for the Mintos is a home game against the Regina Pat Canadians on Saturday. The last time these two teams met, Regina came away with a 5-3 win at the Art Hauser Centre in the second game of the regular season.

Puck drop from the AHC on Saturday is at 7pm.