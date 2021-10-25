Catholic School Division announces three new cases at two PA schools

The SHA has identified three individuals at two Prince Albert Catholic School Division schools who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were found at École St. Mary High School, and ÉcoleHoly CrossSchool. The school division issued a press release on Sunday saying it was unlikely any of the cases were acquired at school.

The division declined to share more information about the three cases due to privacy concerns. News about the three positive cases has bene shared with students and families from all affected cohorts.

All schools will continue to operate in-person classes while maintaining current safety protocols. Students and families will receive further instructions via the Edsby platform.