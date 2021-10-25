Bears split weekend series with Wildcats

Sunday’s contest in Swift Current was vastly different from the 4-2 Bears win on Saturday. A six goal second period for the Swift Current Wildcats propelled them to an 8-4 triumph over Prince Albert, halting the Bears’ brief two game winning streak.

The Wildcats opened the scoring just over a minute into the game, when Laiken Swan picked up her third goal of the season. With four minutes remaining in the opening frame, Sasha Malenfant tied it back up, scoring her second of the year.

The second period was when the game slipped away completely for Prince Albert, giving up six goals, including a powerplay marker that made it a 7-2 Wildcat lead heading into the locker room after the second. The Bears lone goal in the middle frame came from Kassie Ferster, who scored her first goal of the season.

The Bears made an early push back, scoring less than a minute into the final frame, after captain Paige Dawson connected on a pass from Julia Cey. Dawson also scored her first of the year, making it a 7-3 deficit. Swift Current would restore their 5 goal cushion with 9:10 left in the game, as Gracie Georget scored to make it an 8-3 lead. But just a minute later, Sophia Zuck scored her team leading third goal of the season to make it 8-4.

Picking up the lone assist on the play was defenceman Brooklin Fry, who, after playing her first game after coming back from a concussion, has two points in two games since returning. And for Zuck, she not only leads her team in scoring, she sits tied for fourth in the league in points with 8 (3 goals, 5 assists).

8-4 would end up being the final score, and Prince Albert fell to 2-5 on the season, while the Wildcats picked up win number 3, improving to 4-1 on the year.

Next up for the Bears is a home game against the Weyburn Gold Wings on Saturday. This is the first time these two teams will meet this season, and a chance for the Bears to get back in the win column, as the Wings are still searching for their first win of the season, after starting out 0-3.

Puck drops at the Art Hauser Centre at 1:30.