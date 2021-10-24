Province reports 236 new COVID-19 cases, 314 recoveries, no deaths in Sunday update

Health officials reported 236 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 314 recoveries and no new deaths.

Almost one-third of those new cases are in children ages 11 and under. Among new cases in residents ages 12 and older, roughly one-quarter occured in patients who are fully vaccinated.

The number of COVID patients in hospital dropped by three to 285, with 74 of those patients in the ICU. Roughly 71.2 per cent of all hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

The province also transfered another ICU patient to Ontario. There have now been eight transfers total.

Healthcare workers administered 3,854 new vaccine doses, 1,181 of which were first doses. There are now 781,349 fully vaccinated people in Saskatchewan, including 53,611 in North Central.

Saskatchewan’s active case total dropped below 3,000 for the first time since Sept. 4. There are now 2,963 active cases in the province.

North Central reported 21 new cases, 28 new recoveries, and two few hospitalizations on Sunday. There are now 310 active cases in the region.

Prince Albert reported 12 of those new cases, while North Central Zone 1 reported three and Zone 3 reported six. There are now 100 active cases in Prince Albert, 110 in Zone 1, and 100 in Zone 3.

The North East, which includes Tisdale, Nipawin and Melfort, reported three new cases and 12 recoveries. There are now 71 active cases in the region.

The Far North East reported seven new cases and 20 new recoveries, dropping their active case total to 123. The Far North West reported nine new cases and 16 recoveries, dropping their active case total to 99. One death was also removed from the Far North West’s total.

Far North Central continues to have no active cases.

The Saskatoon Zone continues to have the highest number of active cases with 688, followed by the Regina Zone with 473 and the North West with 365.