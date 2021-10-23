Province reports 231 new cases, 322 recoveries, and five deaths in Saturday COVID update

Health officials reported 231 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 322 recoveries and five deaths, including one in North Central and one in the Far Northwest.

The other three occurred in the North West Zone. There have now been 817 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital dropped by 20 on Saturday to 288, while the number of COVID patients in the ICU fell from 80 to 77. North Central has 17 patients in hospital, including four in the ICU. Seven ICU patients have been transferred out of province so far, with more transfers scheduled in the coming days.

Roughly 71.9 per cent of all COVID patients in hospital have not been fully vaccinated.

The province also reported another 4,146 vaccine doses administered, 1,411 of which were first doses. There are now 778,676 fully vaccinated patients in Saskatchewan, including 53,463 in North Central.

As of Saturday, Saskatchewan has 3,040 active cases. The Saskatoon Zone continues to have the highest total with 705, followed by the Regina Zone with 462 and the North West Zone with 406.

North Central reported 22 new cases and 22 new recoveries on Saturday. The regions total case count increased, however, after two previously announced cases were reassigned to the area.

Prince Albert reported seven new cases, while North Central Zone 1 reported nine and Zone 3 reported six. There are now 96 active cases in Prince Albert, 116 in Zone 1, and 103 in Zone 3.

The North East, which includes Prince Albert reported 11 new cases on Saturday, along with 15 recoveries and no deaths. There are now 80 active cases in the area.

The Far North East reported six new cases, 23 recoveries, and no new deaths. There are now 136 active cases in the region.

The Far North West reported 14 new cases, 11 recoveries and one death. They now have 105 active cases.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 286 new cases per day over the past seven days.