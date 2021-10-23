Northern Bears pick up second straight win with 4-2 victory in Swift Current

The Prince Albert Northern Bears kicked off a two-game road trip with a 4-2 victory over Swift Current on Saturday. The Bears not only earned their second win in a row, but their second win overall this season.

After a scoreless first period, Claudia Lammers opened the scoring 13:11 into the middle frame for the Bears. She capitalized on a dish from leading scorer Sophia Zuck, making it a 1-0 game.

The Wildcats would respond in a big way, however, scoring twice with 7:49 and 7:03 to go in the opening frame. Jerzey Watteyne scored the first Wildcat goal, and then shortly after, Sadie Keller put a shot past Bears goalie Paige Fischer, giving the Wildcats a 2-1 lead.

That lead would last just three minutes, until the Bears tied the game again, when assistant captain Taylor Leicht set up teammate Sasha Malenfant, knotting the game at 2-2 heading into the second intermission.

With 7:15 left in the third and the Bears on a powerplay, Julia Cey scored her second goal in as many games, scoring to give Prince Albert a 3-2 lead. And with 1:32 to go, Calla Kampen also scored her second goal in as many games, giving the Bears an insurance goal, making it a 4-2 final.

Fischer turned in an impressive performance, making 41 saves on 43 shots in her first win of the season. Meanwhile Aurora Van Wormer made 14 stops on 18 shots in the loss for Swift Current.

These two teams are back at it on Sunday afternoon, once again in Swift Current. Puck drops at 1:15pm.