Mintos play third consecutive overtime game, fall 3-2 in shootout

For the third straight game, the Prince Albert Mintos headed to overtime, and for the second straight game, they needed a shootout to determine the winner.

However, unlike the previous two games, the Mintos couldn’t secure the victory, as they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Swift Current Legionnaires on Saturday night.

It was a game that saw no scoring in the first period, with the Mintos leading 11-10 in shots during the opening frame.

Captain Rhett Ravndahl would open the scoring five minutes into the second for Prince Albert, giving them a 1-0 lead. However, the Legionnaires would strike back with just under twelve to go. Denyn Smith scored off of a feed from Hudson Darby, knotting the game 1-1 heading into the second intermission.

The third period, like the first, saw no scoring. The Mintos would head into overtime for the third consecutive game, after also needing extra time for both games in Estevan last weekend. 1-1 would be the score after 60 minutes, with Swift leading in shots 43-32.

Overtime came and went without any serious scoring chances, sending the game to a shootout, also the second in a row for Prince Albert. This time around, all three Minto shooters (Martin, Blanchette, and Misskey) went scoreless in the penalty shot rounds, while Darby scored the lone goal for the Swift Current side, and that would be the game winner.

Ty Shumanski stood on his head all game, turning aside 44 of 45 shots for the Mintos, while Swift Current’s Brayden Schenstead made 33 stops on 34 shots for the win.

The Mintos and Legionnaires get right back at it again on Sunday for the rematch in Swift Current. Puck drop is at 1:45pm.