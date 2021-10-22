Police hunt man wanted on sexual assault charge

A man who failed to show up in court in response to a single charge of sexual assault is now being sought by police.

Pinehouse RCMP are looking for public help finding Chad Ochuschayoo, who is described as 5’11” with black hair and brown eyes.

He may be in Pierceland or on Big Island Lake Cree territory but this is unconfirmed.

On October 13, 2021, Ochuschayoo failed to appear in court in Pinehouse and as a result, a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

The court appearance was related to a June 2021 investigation that resulted in Ochuschayoo being charged with one count of sexual assault, Section 271, Criminal Code.

Pinehouse RCMP officers are actively trying to locate and arrest Ochuschayoo. They urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to report it to police.

If you see him or know where he is, call your local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.