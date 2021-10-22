Murder charge laid in Sandy Bay

A 24 year old Sandy Bay man is facing one count of second degree murder, Prince Albert RCMP said on Oct. 22.

Lenny Sinclair is charged with killing Jacob Sewap, 54, also of Sandy Bay.

Sewap was found injured after police received a report of an assault at a home in the community in late December 2020.

He died as a result of his injuries in early January 2021. Investigators have been working on the case ever since.

Sinclair was arrested in Pelican Narrows on Oct. 21 and will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.