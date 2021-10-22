Increased risk of COVID-19 exposure at ANAVET club

Anyone who visited the Army and Navy Centre (ANAVETS) on Oct. 8 and 15 is asked to immediately self-isolate after the SHA announced an increased risk of exposure at the Prince Albert location on Friday.

Anyone who was in attendance during these dates should remain in isolation until midnight of Oct. 22 if they attended Oct. 8, and midnight of Oct. 29 if attended Oct. 15.

They are also asked to seek testing for COVID-19 immediately and again on October 25 for those who attend Oct. 15.

The exception is if they have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, andthe second dose was received on or before Sept. 24 (for those who attended Oct. 8) and Oct. 1 (for those who attended Oct. 15).

These individuals do not need to self-isolate but further self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until midnight of Oct. 22, if they attended Oct. 8, and midnight of Oct. 29 if they attended Oct. 15.

Anyone who develops symptoms should call HealthLine 811, their family doctor or nurse practitioner.

Residents are considered fully vaccinated if they received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with the second dose coming at least 14 days before the exposure.

Self-isolation means you need to stay home and avoid contact with anyone who is not fully vaccinated.