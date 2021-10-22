Car loses roof in collision with semi, keeps driving

A car that had its roof ripped off after colliding with a semi near Meadow Lake, kept on driving into town and all the way through it before finally stopping for police.

Police were called to the report of a northbound car that had attempted to pass another vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 4 about 32 kilometres south of Meadow Lake at about 5:00 pm on Oct. 21.

As the car was attempting to pass, it hit a semi hauling a trailer that was turning in front of them.

RCMP say the car’s roof was completely torn off in the collision, but the driver continued on their way.

Around the same time and date, officers also got a report of a car travelling northbound on Highway #4 with extensive damage; the windshield was destroyed and the roof torn off.

Officers located the vehicle and activated their emergency equipment, but the driver continued traveling into the community of Meadow Lake.

Officers continued to follow the vehicle through the city until it stopped at a residence on the east side.

Once it was determined the lone female driver was not injured, she was transported to Meadow Lake Detachment. She was then re-assessed for any injuries.

Further investigation determined she was intoxicated and determined to be around four times over the legal limit.

“The state of this car speaks for itself,” said S/Sgt. Ryan How, Meadow Lake RCMP Detachment Commander. “I’ve responded to many impaired driving investigations as a police officer. This incident could have been tragic. I’m thankful in this instance no one — not the individual or the members of the public travelling on the same roadway — was injured.”

A search of the car yielded six empty and one half-full alcohol bottles.

A 27-year-old female from Meadow Lake is charged with:

· Impaired operation of a conveyance, Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

· Impaired operation while over the legal limit, Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, Section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code

· Flight from police, Section 320.17 of the Criminal Code

· Failure to stop after an accident, Section 320.16 of the Criminal Code