12 deaths related to COVID-19 reported Friday

Saskatchewan health officials reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.

This was third the highest number reported since January.

Four deaths were reported in the adjacent North West zone and all were in the 80 plus age group.

There were also four deaths reported in Regina and single deaths reported in Saskatoon, the South East, South Central and South West zones.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province is now 812.

Saskatchewan also reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Friday. This was among 300 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 78 new cases.

Of the 75,842 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 3,135 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 95 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 115 active cases and North Central 3 has 103 active cases. Nine cases with pending location were added to North Central on Friday.

According to the province, there were 99 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Friday and 28 in the 12 to 19 age group, 21 of which were not vaccinated.

According to the province, 33 per cent of new cases are in the 11 or under age category. Also 29.8 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 308 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 226 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 228 receiving inpatient care and 80 in the ICU. North Central has 22 patients in hospital.

No additional patients have been transferred to Ontario, there is still a total of six cases who have been transferred out-of-province.

As the patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 312, or 25.9 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 645 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 71,895.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,614 cases are from the North area (8,273 North West, 7,616 North Central and 2,725 North East).

There were 3, 0231COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. As of Oct. 22, there have been 1,205,702 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 4,216 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,638,704.

There were 516 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Friday.

According to the province 53,160 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.